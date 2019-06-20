2019 Bachelor Casting Call coming to Washington

If you’re looking for love, you are in luck! The Bachelor is hosting an open casting call in Washington.
According to KOMO News, producers of The Bachelor come to Seattle every year to meet possible participants, like successful alums Jason Mesnick, Chris Siegfried, Catherine Lowe, Taylor Nolan, and Jason Tartick.
The casting call will happen Thursday, June 27 at the Bellevue Collection. Registration is 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Studio in Lincoln Square North, 2nd level, near Lucky Strike. Interviews will begin shortly after 3 p.m.