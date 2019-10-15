PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A grizzly bear was caught in a compromising position Tuesday, just north of Priest River, Idaho— his back itched and he just happened to be near the perfect tree.
Bart George, a biologist for the Kalispel Tribe, snapped a photo of the grizzly scratching his back against a tree using a motion-activated camera.
The camera took the photo several weeks ago but was collected by George on Tuesday, according to a report by the Spokesman-Review.
The photo is part of U.S. Fish and Wildlife study monitoring bear populations in the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk ecosystems.
To read the full story about the bear and George's work with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, you can click here.
