PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A grizzly bear was caught in a compromising position Tuesday, just north of Priest River, Idaho his back itched and he just happened to be near the perfect tree.

Bart George, a biologist for the Kalispel Tribe, snapped a photo of the grizzly scratching his back against a tree using a motion-activated camera.

The camera took the photo several weeks ago but was collected by George on Tuesday, according to a report by the Spokesman-Review.

The photo is part of U.S. Fish and Wildlife study monitoring bear populations in the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk ecosystems.

To read the full story about the bear and George's work with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, you can click here.

