SPOKANE, Wash. - This week, Spokane is hosting the very first "Back to Downtown" week. The Downtown Partnership created this week to encourage downtown Spokane employees to bring back energy to the city.

Each day of the week there is a different theme with different promotions. From twinning with your work bestie to weary crazy socks, you could get the chance to win free coffee, tacos, wine and so much more.

To sign up and see the different themes and prizes of the week, click here. You must be a downtown Spokane employee to sign up.

