Spokane Public Schools students head back to class in just over a week, and it’s time to start buying school supplies.

Huntington Bank’s Backpack Index tracks the costs of going back to school each year. The 2019 report tracks the total cost of school supplies, tech and activity fees. The report estimates parents will pay approximately $1,017 in back to school costs for each elementary student, $1,277 for each middle school student and $1,668 for high school students.

There are ways to bring those costs down. Money Crashers recommends looking through your home for school supplies before starting the shopping process. They advise parents to shop for basic school supplies at dollar stores and grocery stores to save cash, and to consider buying or renting used sports equipment or musical instruments for after school activities.

Parents can find more ways to save here. Supply lists for SPS schools are available at the following links.

SPS Elementary Supply Lists

Adams Elementary

Arlington Elementary

Audubon Elementary

Balboa Elementary

Bemiss Elementary

Browne Elementary

Cooper Elementary

Finch Elementary

Franklin Elementary

Garfield Elementary

Grant Elementary

Hamblen Elementary

Holmes Elementary

Hutton Elementary

Indian Trail Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Libby Elementary

Lidgerwood Elementary

Lincoln Heights Elementary

Linwood Elementary

Logan Elementary

Longfellow Elementary

Madison Elementary

Montessori at Havermale

Moran Prairie Elementary

Mullan Road Elementary

Regal Elementary

Ridgeview Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Sheridan Elementary

Stevens Elementary

Westview Elementary

Whitman Elementary

Willard Elementary

Wilson Elementary

Woodridge Elementary

SPS Middle School Supply Lists

Chase Middle

Garry Middle: According to the homepage, students will be given a 3 inch 3 ring binder, paper, a pencil pouch, pencils, pens, dividers and a student planner on the first day of school.

Glover Middle

Sacajawea Middle

Salk Middle

Shaw Middle

SPS High School Supply Lists

Ferris High: N/A

Lewis & Clark High

On Track Academy: Supply list will be determined once school starts.

North Central High

Pratt Academy: N/A

Rogers High