Spokane Public Schools students head back to class in just over a week, and it’s time to start buying school supplies.
Huntington Bank’s Backpack Index tracks the costs of going back to school each year. The 2019 report tracks the total cost of school supplies, tech and activity fees. The report estimates parents will pay approximately $1,017 in back to school costs for each elementary student, $1,277 for each middle school student and $1,668 for high school students.
There are ways to bring those costs down. Money Crashers recommends looking through your home for school supplies before starting the shopping process. They advise parents to shop for basic school supplies at dollar stores and grocery stores to save cash, and to consider buying or renting used sports equipment or musical instruments for after school activities.
Parents can find more ways to save here. Supply lists for SPS schools are available at the following links.
SPS Elementary Supply Lists
SPS Middle School Supply Lists
Garry Middle: According to the homepage, students will be given a 3 inch 3 ring binder, paper, a pencil pouch, pencils, pens, dividers and a student planner on the first day of school.
SPS High School Supply Lists
Ferris High: N/A
On Track Academy: Supply list will be determined once school starts.
Pratt Academy: N/A