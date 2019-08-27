SPOKANE, Wash. - With kids returning to class for Spokane Public Schools this week, Spokane Police are reminding drivers that school zones are also returning.

Spokane Police Department's traffic unit and patrol will be coordinating efforts to enforce speed limits in school zones to keep kids safe as they return to school.

Here are some tips and information:

All school zones are 20 miles per hour, and fines for speed violations double in those zones.

There are five photo-enforced school zone cameras at the following locations: North Ash Street at Ridgeview Elementary North Maple Street at Ridgeview Elementary North Nevada Street at Longfellow Elementary West Northwest Boulevard at Finch Elementary North Monroe Street at Willard Elementary



School supply lists for the 2019-2020 school year It's back to school time! Below are links to school supply lists shared by schools and districts

Police also remind drivers that research has shown the survival rate of a child being hit at 20 miles per hour vs. 30 miles per hour is greatly increased.

At 20 miles per hour, there's a 10 percent chance of fatality, while that increases to 50 percent at 30 miles per hour.

Reducing speeds will decrease chances of collisions happening in the first place as well as decrease the severity of injuries if the unthinkable happens.