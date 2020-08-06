SPOKANE, Wash. - During the COVID-19 pandemic, supplies are low and demands are high, leading to more people shopping online. With parents preparing for their kids to go to school in some form, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Northwest and Pacific is reminding people to be safe while shopping online.
The Federal Trade Commission has reported that Americans have already lost $77.4 million due to COVID-19 fraud, online shopping being a top category for loss.
The National Retail Federation predicts back-to-school spending may actually reach a new record, with parents spending an average of $789.49. That's an increase of $90 from last year.
BBB tips for online shopping:
- Beware of phishing. Phishing emails or click-bait scams (that rely on your computer’s cookies) can look like a message from a well-known brand but clicking on unfamiliar links or too-good-to-be-true deals can place you at risk for malware and identity theft.
- Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it's easier to dispute charges that you didn't approve. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards do not have the same protections as a credit card.
- Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and contact information.
- Keep a clean machine. Install a firewall, anti-virus, and anti-spyware software. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on your computer, tablet and smartphone. It is essential when you are entering and exiting lots of different websites.
