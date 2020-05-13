SPOKANE, Wash. - One positive thing that's come out of the coronavirus pandemic is the amount of pets that are being adopted, but as people head back to work soon, animals have gotten used to their owners being home all day, and it could make pets anxious about being left alone.
Whether you've just adopted a pet, or have had one for years, pet trainers say its important to keep your animals busy while you're gone.
When it comes to food, you can use a food puzzle bowl, they're great for dogs because it keeps their mind busy while they eat, and they won't scarf the food down as fast.
Trainers say it's time to create a schedule and routine for your pets, where that's exercising them at the same time everyday, or having a specific feeding time. If you're taking your pets on every errand you run, leave them home once in a while so they can get used to you being gone again.
Trainers have said playing music or audio books while you're gone can calm them too.
"For you dogs and your cats, you can actually do calming music. One type of music that's actually really calming for pets is reggae," Mikkel Becker, certified trainer and animal behavior specialist, said.
If you've got cats, Becker suggested hiding their food bowls around the house for them to hunt. For dogs, Becker said to freeze a KONG toy with peanut butter inside, the frozen surface can keep dogs busy for hours.
