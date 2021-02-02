SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office announced that no charges will be filed against two Spokane Police officers who shot a suspect while attempting to arrest him.
The initial incident happened on August 8, 2020.
Spokane Police were surveilling the home of suspect Jonathan Buttrom who was wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies at cell phone stores.
Police watched Buttrom leave the home and drive erratically. Buttrom was stopped in the area of North Crestline and East Courtland. Police ordered the driver out of the car.
Buttrom remained inside the car in the front passenger seat and placed a handgun to his head.
Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation.
Buttrom eventually lowered the gun from his head and pointed it in the direction of several officers.
Two SPD officers, Dale Harvey and Christopher Johnson, fired at Buttrom, wounding him in the upper torso.
He exited the car and left the gun in the car and law enforcement rendered aid until medics arrived.
Buttrom admitted to police in an interview that he had attempted suicide by cop and failed.
The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office said the officer's use of lethal force against Buttrom was justified.
In October, Buttrom pled guilty to two felony charges of Assault 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree.