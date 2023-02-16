MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Lakeview Terrace Elementary School briefly went into lockdown on Thursday after a vehicle backfiring resulted in reports of shots fired.
Before police determined the bangs were benign, the school went into lockdown as a precaution.
According to Moses Lake Police Department, officers responded to the area near Lakeview Elementary following the calls. Once there, they were able to quickly locate the vehicle and determined the alarming noise was an exhaust system issue.
MLPD says the car was being taken for a test drive at the time with a potential buyer from Pasco. The prospective owner informed officers he would be back to purchase the vehicle later.
"So, hopefully, by tonight it will be a Pasco Police problem," joked MLPD.