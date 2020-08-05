SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army of Spokane is holding its 11th annual Backpacks for Kids distribution event on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.
4,000 backpacks with school supplies in them will be given out to local K-12 students for free.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will be drive through.
Currently, the Salvation Army is in need of volunteers (at least 400) to help with the distribution process. The organization is looking for traffic controllers, administrators (to help people fill out forms) and distributors.
You can register to work a shift or sign up as a group by clicking here and going to the "Volunteer In This Community" page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.