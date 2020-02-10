SPOKANE, Wash. - The Backstreet Boys are officially coming to Spokane in August.
The band's DNA World Tour makes a stop at the Spokane Arena on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. via TicketsWest.com VIP & Meet/Greet and travel packages will be available. Fan club presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $24.50-$299.50.
“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” AJ McLean said on the band's website. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”
The Backstreet Boys join a big lineup of artists performing at the Spokane Arena in 2020, including Blake Shelton this weekend, Miranda Lambert, Cher, Korn & Breaking Benjamin, Tool, JoJo Siwa, The Doobie Brothers and Nickelback.
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT!— Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) February 10, 2020
Backstreet's back, alright!
The @backstreetboys are bringing their DNA World Tour to the @SpokaneArena on Friday, August 7! Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14 at 12pm! pic.twitter.com/kAy22qFwHU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.