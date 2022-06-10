Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southern Spokane County and Northwestern Whitman County including Mica, Spangle, and Lamont. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways including State Route 195. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 658 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.4 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane Valley, Cheney, Rosalia, St. John, Spangle, Malden, Plaza, Pine City, Amber, Valleyford, Ewen, Ewan and Mica. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&