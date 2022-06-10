OLYMPIA, Wash. - While cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza continue to rise across Washington state, the Department of Health (DOH) warns of a separate issue—a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infection linked to backyard poultry.
Across 38 states, at least 219 people have been sickened, sending 27 individuals to hospital and leaving one person dead. In Washington, 11 cases have been identified with two hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported in the state at this time.
According to the release, DOH is working with local and federal public health partners and are investigating the cases, which were linked to backyard poultry in Pierce, Kitsap, Snohomish, Lincoln, King, Yakima, and Lewis counties. Those affected range in age from younger than one year to 64 years old. All affected able to be interviewed reported recent purchases of young poultry, such as chicks or ducklings.
Salmonella bacteria can cause an infection called salmonellosis, with symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, or headache. People who get sick usually show symptoms between six hours to six days after infection and usually recover within four to seven days.
If you have recently handled live poultry and have experienced these symptoms, the CDC recommends calling your doctor immediately:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody stools
- Prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Making very little urine
- Dry mouth and throat
- Dizziness when standing up
Children under five, adults over 65, and others with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick and should avoid handling live poultry. Even poultry that appear healthy and clean may carry the germs. Wash hands thoroughly in hot water with soap before touching the mouth or handling food after handling birds or touching anything in the areas the live and roam to prevent infection. This includes gathering eggs.
“If you have a backyard flock, please take proper precautions. Always wash your hands thoroughly after you've touched live poultry or anything in their environment,” said Washington State Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD.
Backyard flock owners can help prevent the spread of Salmonella by taking these steps.