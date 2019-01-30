On Thursday, a judge set a $1 million bail for Ryan Lee, the 18-year-old accused of making threats against Lewis and Clark High School on social media recently.

According to court records, a detective with the Spokane Police Department learned that the IP address linked to the Instagram account behind the threats came from Lee's home.

Lee's defense attorney argues that, while the Instagram account was created at that address, there is no evidence to suggest that Lee made the threatening posts.

Lee's next court date has not been set.