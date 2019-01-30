On Thursday, a judge set a $1 million bail for Ryan Lee, the 18-year-old accused of making threats against Lewis and Clark High School on social media recently.
#BREAKING Judge sets $1,000,000 bond for Ryan Lee. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/rHR1jPMGmS— KHQ Joe McHale (@JoeMcHale) January 31, 2019
According to court records, a detective with the Spokane Police Department learned that the IP address linked to the Instagram account behind the threats came from Lee's home.
Lee's defense attorney argues that, while the Instagram account was created at that address, there is no evidence to suggest that Lee made the threatening posts.
Lee's next court date has not been set.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect arrested in connection to the Lewis an Clark High School social media threats will appear in court Thursday.
According to a release from Spokane Police, the arrest of 18-year-old Ryan Lee, comes after an extensive, multi-day investigation. Lee was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home.
Lee was booked for two counts of felony harassment-threats to kill, one count of cyberstalking and one count of violation of a court order.
In 2018, Lee was arrested for similar threats to Lewis and Clark High School and its students. Lee is no longer a student with the Spokane Public School District.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
The police department recommends students and families remain vigilant in their monitoring of social media platforms, its content and online connections with individuals. Students should guard against connecting with individuals they do not personally know.