SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane man is behind bars for a drive-by shooting that took place early Wednesday morning, just adjacent to Camp Hope.
No one was injured in the shooting. 24-year-old James Rackliff was charged with two counts of a drive-by shooting after he reportedly shot a nine-millimeter three to four times.
Rackliff was in Spokane County Court today following that shooting just past 3 a.m.
According to court documents, Rackliff picked up a woman to bring her to a nearby gas station. That’s when Rackliff claims she reportedly stole a weapon from his glove box and vanished.
He later drove to the area of Camp Hope and shot three to four times.
“I was told to hurry, hurry, hurry, get inside, get inside, and I was like ‘hold on a second,’ I was helping this dude,” Heather Morse, a security guard at Camp Hope, said.
Morse said Rackliff pulled up in his Chevy Malibu and demanded to see the curfew sign-in list.
Morse says he believed that the lady who stole from him was a resident of Camp Hope, but according to Morse, her name wasn’t on the list.
According to Morse, he then started driving erratically around the encampment. She ultimately called crime check.
“And he shot three more shots. And dispatch heard him so she notified 911,” Morse said.
Court docs say deputies were able to obtain his license plate number and a search warrant for his apartment in Spokane.
That would later lead to his arrest.
Although, Morse says this gives camp hope a bad look.
“We don’t want people coming and stealing anything and then coming back here and bringing all the stolen things back onto the property. That’s not good,” Morse said.
Rackliff’s bail was set at $5,000. He’ll be back in court on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.