SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – This week’s Small Business Saturday Spotlight takes us to Spokane Valley to ‘Bake My Day.’
The bakery has rapidly grown since launching in late 2019. Owner Ashley Diwiddie learned how bake from her grandmother and loves sharing those talents with customers across the region.
‘Bake My Day’ prides themselves in whipping up goodies from scratch using wholesome ingredients. Their most popular item is often their half pound cinnamon rolls.
‘Bake My Day’ is located at 18123 East Appleway. They are open from 6 am – 1 pm. You can preorder treats, including a Father’s Day special, by calling 509.270.9573.