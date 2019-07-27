The person who killed a bald eagle in Pennsylvania might face hefty fines and possible jail time.
According to a Facebook post from Pennsylvania Game Commission, a state game warden responded to the scene in Erie County Thursday night to find the bird had been shot.
Bald Eagles were removed from the U.S. Endangered Species list in 2007, but are still protected under three federal acts, the Lacy Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Killing, selling or possessing a bald eagle can result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking anyone with information to call its Northwest Region Office at 814-432-3187 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.