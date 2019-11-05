As ballots are still being counted, there are a few races that are too close to call on Tuesday night.
As of Tuesday at 11:00 p.m., Spokane City Council President Candidate Cindy Wendle is leading Breean Beggs by 2.08 percent. Wendle, a first-time runner, has 19,156 votes while Breean Beggs has 18,372.
According to The Spokesman-Review, if Breean Beggs loses the race, he will maintain his councilman position.
The race for Spokane Valley City Council position 2 is also too close to call. As of Tuesday at 11:00 p.m., Michelle Rasmussen is leading Brandi Peetz by .04 percent.
The race for the Spokane City Council, northwest district, is also close at 3.04 percent. As of Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. Karen J. Stratton has 6,783 and Andy Rathbun has 6,382.
