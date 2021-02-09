SPOKANE, Wash. - Ballots for Spokane County's special election are due Feb. 9 by 8 p.m.
If you still need to register to vote, the deadline for in-person registration and voter updates for the special election is also 8 p.m. Feb. 9.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Feb. 9th and voter service centers will also be open until Feb. 9.
Unofficial results will be after 8 p.m. on election day and election certification will take place on Feb. 19.
