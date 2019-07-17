SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday marks the first day ballots for Spokane's 2019 Primary Election have will be heading to voters' mailboxes.
Ballots are being mailed out through Sunday, July 21. Those ballots will have to be postmarked no later than August 6, the day of the primaries.
The primary election will narrow the field of candidates currently running for office in Spokane County ahead of the general election on November 5, 2019.
