This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available
Update, Jan. 23, 6:10 p.m.:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has released more information on a one-vehicle fatal crash in South Spokane County.
According to the Sheriff's Office, initial information indicates the car was traveling south on Baltimore Road near S. Freya Road when it failed to negotiate a curve and hit a tree at what appeared to be a high rate of speed.
Deputies, Spokane County Fire and AMR personnel arrived at the scene where, unfortunately, the driver was pronounced dead.
It does not appear that a seat belt was in use, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Traffic Unit investigators are working to determine the factors leading up the crash. S. Baltimore Road was closed until just before 6:00 pm.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the driver at a later time, when it is determined appropriate to do so.
Update, Jan. 23, 1:23 p.m.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - According to first responders, crews arrived after a car hit a tree at high speed in the area of Freya and Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.
One occupant was pulled from the wreckage by a UPS driver and another bystander.
Life-saving efforts were attempted but unfortunately the occupant died.
Spokane County Fire District 8 has since opened an investigation, which remains open. Baltimore Road is closed at Clark while the investigation continues.
Rescue crews have since left the scene.
Update Jan. 23, 1:15pm:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - According to first responders, a crash in the area of Freya and Baltimore is fatal.
One person has reportedly died, despite the best efforts of passersby to attempt to save them.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews are currently responding to a serious injury crash near Freya and Baltimore.
KHQ's Noelle Lashley is heading to the scene to gather more information.
In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area as multiple roads are closed.
