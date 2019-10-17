US health officials have reported about 1,300 vaping-related illnesses and at least 26 deaths nationwide.
The number of people who have gotten sick from vaping in Washington state has gone up to 12, including two cases in Spokane County.
All of the people have been younger than 50, and four are teenagers. In response to the outbreak, Governor Inslee ordered a ban on flavored vaping products that's now in effect.
The Liquor and Cannabis Board and Department of Health is now requiring vaping and pot shops to post a sign on their businesses warning people not to vape any products with marijuana, and to be aware that vaping can kill you.
With the ban now in effect, stores have to clear out everything that's artificially flavored. Because of the vaping crisis, pot shops are now required to disclose everything they put in all marijuana vaping cartridges.
