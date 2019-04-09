Bank of America no longer loaning money to makers of military-style guns for civilian use

Some Bank of America employees are going to get a raise. This morning on MSNBC, Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan announced that starting May 1, the hourly minimum wage will rise to $17 and will go higher in increments for the next two years to $20 and hour. 

The Bank will also not raise health-care costs for employees. 

"If you get a job at Bank of America, you'll make $41,000" a year,  Moynihan told MSNBC on Tuesday. 

The move comes a day before several bank CEOs are set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington. 

