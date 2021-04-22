SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of robbing Banner Bank on April 20. has been identified and arrested.
Just after midnight April 21, Spokane County Patrol Sheriff’s Sergeant Clay Hilton noticed a white Chevrolet truck matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
They found that the truck's driver, identified as 39-year-old Shaun S. Murrell, had his driving privileges suspended in Washington and Idaho.
Murrell was arrested on suspended driving and booked into Spokane County Jail. The truck was placed into evidence pending a search warrant.
Major Crimes Detective Mike Drapeau developed probable cause through further investigation to charge Murrell with first-degree robbery.
The investigation into the robbery is still open as detectives believe there is a second suspect still at large.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10048982.