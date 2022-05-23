SPOKANE, Wash. - Time to take your furry friend out to play ball! ...or to watch the Spokane Indians play ball. Baseball.
Tuesday, May 24 sees the return of Bark in the Park Night at Avista Stadium! Get out that leash and round up the dogs to enjoy a fantastic night that is sure to get baseball fans howling.
Fans and dogs will receive the special group rate of $5 per ticket, and fans who bring their pups will get to sit in the special Pets Only section. All proceeds from the dog ticket sales will be donated to local animal shelters!
After the game, stick around and enjoy the on-field Puppy Parade!