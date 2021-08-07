The Bark Rescue Pub in Spokane celebrated its one year anniversary on Saturday by hosting an adoption and vendor fair outside their restaurant.
The fair welcomed various pet-friendly vendors offering products like homemade treats, pet artwork, and even pet insurance. Of course, there were also several furry friends up for adoption at the fair. Josh Wade and Katie Holmes, co-owners of Bark Rescue Pub, were at the fair speaking to vendors and dog lovers alike.
"We like to say dine, drink, and do good because that's what you get to do when you're here" said Josh. Since opening, Bark Rescue Pub has helped 534 animals get adopted while also helping to donate $26,000 to the Spokane Humane Society.
While the Rescue Pub is still relatively new to the Spokane community, Josh has been a local restaurant owner for some time. He says the Rescue Pub is just a combination of his two passions, food and rescuing animals.
"Sometimes we get the text that certain animals got adopted and a little tear comes to your eye" Josh said. "I mean there really is the passion there. The whole team-- the adoption center, the front of the house, back of the house-- they all have one common goal. To provide a great experience for the guests but also to see the animals find their forever homes."
Josh said their goal now is to help even more dogs get adopted next year. Especially after opening the Rescue Pub during the height of the pandemic, he has high hopes for the future of Bark Rescue Pub.
"We're always in the business of helping people have a good time, and as long as people are having a good time then that makes our lives really enjoyable."
