Barn fire outside Royal City kills ten horses

A barn fire outside Royal City claimed the lives of ten horses Saturday morning.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the cause of the fire is undetermined but likely caused by an overloaded electrical cord.
Grant County Sheriff's Office said the damage has made it impossible to know the exact cause.
The loss of the 4,000 square-foot building is estimated at $80,000. The estimated loss of the horses is not yet established.
