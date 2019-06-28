UPDATE:
Two barns were destroyed by a brush fire in Lincoln County Friday afternoon. Crews from all around the region including Rearden, Edwall and Spokane County responded to get the fire under control.
Previous Coverage:
Washington State Department of Natural Resources is sending resources to fight a brush fire burning in Lincoln County.
The fire is located on Waukon Road and structures are threatened, according to DNR.
KHQ has a crew heading to the scene and we will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.
