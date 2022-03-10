Players have voted to accept MLB's offer for a new labor deal, according to the Associated Press's sources.
The union's executive board accepted the deal in a 26-12 vote but must still wait on ratification by all players.
Last Updated: March 10 at 12:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal and opening day is expected to be on April 7, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.
Passan said on Twitter that the deal still needs to be accepted by both parties, but that it is expected to be a formality.
This would end the 99-day lockout of MLB players and secure a 162-game season, according to ESPN.
Spring training camps are set to open Sunday. Free agent signing and trading may begin as soon as the deal is ratified.
Baseball is back.