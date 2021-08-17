GEORGE, Wash. - Bass music fans heading to the Gorge for the weekend will want to make sure they have either proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results.
The Bass Canyon music festival is cracking down this year on COVID precautions with the implementation of COVID-19 check-in tents.
Would-be festival goers will need to find one of these tents and exchange proof of vaccination or a negative test result before entering into the campgrounds or concert area.
The festival is accepting at-home test results as well as professional results, acknowledging the difficulty of getting a test done in Washington at this time.
Negative test results must have been from no more than 72 hours prior to the event.
Here's the hours for the check-in tents:
CAMPING COVID-19 CHECK-IN TENT HOURS:
- 1 p.m. – 12am – Thursday
- 10 a.m. – 10pm – Friday
- 10 a.m. – TBD – Saturday – Sunday
FESTIVAL ENTRANCE COVID-19 CHECK-IN TENT HOURS:
- 4 p.m. – 12am – Thursday
- 11 a.m. – 12am – Friday
- 11 a.m. – TBD – Saturday – Sunday