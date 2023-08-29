SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed, through laboratory testing, that a bat that was found in Spokane County tested positive for rabies.
A resident notified SRHD of a pet-only exposure to the bat. They advised the family to take their cat to a veterinarian to care for the animal and have the bat tested for rabies.
The bat was sent to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory to confirm the positive test by the Washington Department of Health on Aug. 26.
This is the first rabid bat reported in Spokane County and the eighth in the state of Washington in 2023. The last positive case of rabies for a bat found in Spokane County was back in 2020.
The cat that caught the bat received care and is in isolation with their owner. It will be closely monitored and observed for any symptoms over the next 45 days.
Rabies is a deadly virus that affects the central nervous system. Any warm-blooded mammal, including humans, can get rabies. However the only animal in Washington that is know to carry rabies is bats.
Here are some answers to frequently asked questions provided by the SRHD if you are in contact with a bat:
Since bats are mostly active at night, how do I prevent pets' being in contact?
Bring your pets indoors at night, make sure al the doors and windows are closed (unless they have screens) and close the pet doors to prevent your animals from going outside or bringing a bat inside the house.
What do I do if my pet catches a bat?
Safely catch the bat if possible, making sure not to have contact with it. Make sure you thoroughly wash any bite wound on the pet with soap and water while wearing gloves (Bats have small teeth and claws, so bite marks may be hard to see). Even if you don't see a bite wound, contact SRHD at (509) 324-1560, extension 7 for additional instructions. Make sure you then contact your veterinarian for a rabies booster for the pet.
When bats are found on my property, what do I do?
Contact SRHD or your health care provider when people or pets who have been in direct contact with the bat, when a bat is found in a room or had access to a room with a sleeping person, when a bat is found in a room with an unattended child and when a bat is in a room with a person under the influence of alcohol or drugs or who has another sensory/mental impairment.
For more information about bats and rabies can be found on the Spokane Regional Health District page HERE. They will provide information regarding bats on your property, bats in contact with people, bats in contact with pets and BatSmart FAQs.