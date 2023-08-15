EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — A bat found in Chelan County tested positive for rabies last week, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD).
CDHD was informed by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Animal Control of a pet-only exposure to a bat on August 8. The bat was submitted to Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing and tested positive.
There are no known people who have been exposed. However, anyone who comes in contact with a rabid bat should immediately seek medical evaluation, as untreated rabies is almost always fatal.
CDHD warns people not to handle a bat with bare hands but capture the bat safely when a person or pet comes in contact or if found in a room where it could have come in contact.
According to the CDHD, between three to 10 percent of bats tested are positive for rabies, and less than 1 percent of bats in the wild are positive for rabies.
Additionally, it is required by Washington State Law to vaccinate your pets with the rabies vaccine. If you believe your pet has come in contact with a bat, contact your local veterinarian.