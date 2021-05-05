SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A bathroom ceiling fan is to blame in an early morning house fire, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the North 12900 block of East Saltese around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.
The residents told dispatchers they smelled an electrical odor before evacuating.
The first arriving crews found smoke coming from the eaves of the roof and upgraded the fire, bringing additional units to the scene.
Crews entered the residence and removed the ceiling in the bathroom, enabling them to quickly extinguish the fire. Damage was limited to the bathroom.
The bathroom ceiling fan was determined to be the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
SVFD wants to remind homeowners to ensure that they have properly working smoke detectors.