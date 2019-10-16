WASHINGTON, D.C. - Holy throwback, Batman! The Batmobile from Warner Brothers' 1995 hit, "Batman Forever," is on display in the nation's capitol.
Drawing huge crowds, this version of the Batmobile starred alongside Val Kilmer in the 90s classic.
Its appearance is part of the inaugural celebration of the newly renovated global headquarters for the Motion Picture Association.
"It's the perfect iconic image from a film and we're really lucky that Warner brought it," Charles Rivkin, Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO, said. "Warner is responsible for this as well as some of the Batman sculptures and Superman and Aquaman outfits that we have inside."
The Motion Picture Association's headquarters is steps away from the White House.
