We're certainly seeing a very different day outside compared to yesterday! Spotty showers are still taking place further north, but for Spokane we have a nice mix of sun and clouds. It's looking pretty likely that we will stay dry today. Temperatures are trying to hit the 60° mark, however, breezy conditions could have us feeling cooler. Sustained winds around 20mph are not going to be uncommon today, in fact we could see even stronger winds. On top of the sustained winds, gusts around 30-35mph are not out of the realm of possibility so get ready to batten down the hatches.
We do have minor flooding currently taking place on the Okanogan River near Tonasket, so the National Weather Service has a Flood Warning in place until Saturday morning. The river is expected to drop below the flood stage by tomorrow night.
