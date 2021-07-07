UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 3 A.M.
The Batterman Fire burning in Douglas County has grown to 14,375 acres. Right now, the fire is 20% contained with 320 people working on the fire.
UPDATE: July 5 AT 7:00 P.M.
DNR reports the fire has grown to 7,900 acres. No updates on containment at this time.
UPDATE: July 5, 9:25 A.M.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's office the Batterman fire is approximately 2,500 acres with 10 percent containment.
All road closures and evacuation are still in place.
The Red Cross does have a shelter facility on stand by at Eastmont High School for anyone wishing to utilize it. The Red Cross can be reached at (509) 670-5331.
There is no report this morning of any injuries and/or structure losses.
UPDATE: July 4, 9:51 P.M.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Batterman Fire burning near Wenatchee is now estimated to be 2,000 acres. Evacuations remains in place.
UPDATE: JULY 4 AT 8:00 P.M.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the fire has now grown to 1,600+ acres.
Level 3 evacuations are still in place, and have been added for Moses Stool down Rock Island Grade Road to State Route 28.
DCSO says all of Rock Island Grade Road is now closed.
UPDATE: JULY 4 AT 4:30 P.M.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste has authorized state resources to be mobilized, according to Douglas County Sheriffs Office.
Around 80 homes are under various levels of evacuation.
No structure damage or injuries have been reported.
UPDATE: JULY 4 AT 3:40 P.M.
An emergency shelter for those under evacuation orders has been set up by Red Cross at Eastmont High School.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 evacuation orders are in place in the area of N. Ward Avenue to Keane Grade Road due to a wildland fire.
Douglas County Sheriffs said a shelter location will be announced.
DNR reports the fire is burning 1000 acres with wind causing rapid growth.
Multiple structures are threatened and fire crews are requesting state mobilization.