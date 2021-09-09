Mead Panthers at Mt. Spokane Wildcats

Mt. Spokane Wildcats celebrate after the Battle of the Bell on Fri. April 2, 2021 at Union Stadium in Spokane WA.

 James Snook For The Spokesman-Review

MEAD, Wash. - High school football is back in action and tomorrow, one of the biggest games of the year is happening at Union Stadium: Battle of the Bell. Starting at 7 p.m., the Mount Spokane Wildcats will take on the Mead Panthers.

Last spring, Mount Spokane outlasted Mead 21-16.

The game will be broadcasted live on SWX.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Sept. 9 and are $7 (plus applicable fees) each. To do that, click here.

For information on the ticket process for students, cheerleaders, football players and band members, click here.

