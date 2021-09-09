MEAD, Wash. - High school football is back in action and tomorrow, one of the biggest games of the year is happening at Union Stadium: Battle of the Bell. Starting at 7 p.m., the Mount Spokane Wildcats will take on the Mead Panthers.
Last spring, Mount Spokane outlasted Mead 21-16.
The game will be broadcasted live on SWX.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Sept. 9 and are $7 (plus applicable fees) each. To do that, click here.
For information on the ticket process for students, cheerleaders, football players and band members, click here.