KATMAI, Alaska - It's that time of year again; bears across national forests are eating their weight in salmon, berries and honey in preparation for their winter hibernation.
Each year, Katmai National Park & Preserve holds a contest celebrating the fattest bears that live along the Brooks River in the park.
Starting Wednesday, Oct. 2, fat bear enthusiasts can vote for the fattest bear in a single elimination tournament during Fat Bear Week on the Preserve's Facebook Page.
Katmai National Park & Preserve will post a photo of two bears. Your job is to like the photo of the bear you think is the fattest. Each day different bears will be posted and you have until 7 p.m. PDT to like the photos.
Only one bear can be crowned the 2019 Fat Bear Tuesday Champion and earn the title of Katmai National Park's Fattest Bear 2019. Remember to check back daily and make your vote count.