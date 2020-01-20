After being narrowly edged by Gonzaga for the top spot in the AP college basketball polls last week, Baylor has returned the favor Monday, ending the Zags' run at No. 1.
Baylor took over the top spot in the AP poll for the first time this season, topping Iowa State and Oklahoma State over the weekend. The Bears become the seventh different team to top the AP polls this season.
Gonzaga dropped to No. 2 despite two convincing West Coast Conference wins over Santa Clara (104-54) and BYU (92-69).
The Zags had spent the previous four weeks ranked first in the country. This is the first time this season a team has dropped from the No. 1 spot without having lost the previous week.
Gonzaga had edged Baylor by a slim margin for the top spot in last week's poll by seven points, even with Baylor grabbing 31 first-place votes to Gonzaga's 30.
Baylor grabbed the No. 1 spot by an even slimmer margin Monday, edging Gonzaga by just three points in the polls. The Bears grabbed 33 first-place votes to Gonzaga's 31.
A continuously wild college basketball season saw three Top-5 teams lose this past week. Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State have now entered the top 5.
No. 2 GU is 20-1 on the season, 6-0 in WCC play and is riding a 12-game winning streak. The Zags have just one game on tap this week, hosting Pacific on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m on Fox 28 & ROOT Sports.
SWX's Sam Adams weighed in on the debate that has had Baylor and Gonzaga fans as well as media members at odds over who should be No. 1.
"National rankings are pure spectacle and should be treated as such," Adams wrote. "When - not if - WHEN Gonzaga gets overtaken for the #1 spot, enjoy the debate, but don’t take it too seriously."
Voters shouldn't feel obligated to keep a team at a certain spot just because they didn't lose, or even had two pretty convincing road wins (read Gonzaga).— 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 𝚂𝚆𝚇 (@SamAdamsTV) January 13, 2020
It’s kind of like voting for a political candidate for the sake of posterity or party, even if you know the other is better
National rankings are pure spectacle and should be treated as such. The first poll came out TWO MONTHS AGO and had North Carolina in the top ten.— 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 𝚂𝚆𝚇 (@SamAdamsTV) January 13, 2020
When - not if - WHEN Gonzaga gets overtaken for the #1 spot, enjoy the debate, but don’t take it too seriously.
It. Doesn’t. Matter.
