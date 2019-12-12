As the holiday shopping season gets in full swing the Better Business Bureau is warning people about a scam targeting potential pet buyers.
The BBB has received nearly 16,000 complaints and Scam Tracker reports about "businesses" selling puppies and other pets, but they say only about 10% of victims report these crimes according to the FTC - so the problem is likely more widespread.
Experts are expecting over 6,000 complaints and scams pertaining to pet fraud in 2019.
KHQ's Kevin Kim reported on this type of scam involving what appeared to be a Spokane Valley business earlier this year, but pets were never delivered to the people who made payments for them.
The scam involves puppies on website or online ads, with the scammers claiming to be breeders or pet sellers. Sometimes they pretend to be a distraught pet owner looking for a new home for the dog.
Upon inquiring about the pet, they ask you to wire money through services like Western Union or Moneygram to complete the purchase. The seller then promises the pet will be shipped right away, but next comes multiple "unexpected problems" like crate requirements, pet insurance to which they ask for more money paid in advance.
While the scammers promises refunding the unexpected costs once the pet is delivered, the pet never ends up getting delivered and the refund never happens.
The BBB offers the following tips to protect yourself from pet scams:
- If possible, inspect the pet yourself by arranging to meet with the prospective seller in person. Most legitimate breeders will welcome the visit.
- Never send money via Western Union and Moneygram to people or companies you don't know and trust. Once the money is wired, it is gone for good. The same goes for prepaid debit cards or gift cards. Always use a credit card in case you need to dispute the charges. If anyone asks you to pay for anything with a gift card, you may be dealing with fraud. Petscams.com has also has warned people about paying with Zelle, a digital payment system.
- Do an internet search for the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, you may be dealing with a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials to see if the seller copied it from another site.
- Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting or purchasing. If someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price, you could be dealing with a fraudulent offer. If they state that they register their dogs with a specific organization or registry, confirm by contacting the registry or organization directly.
- Check out the website. Go to petscams.com to see if a site selling pets is bogus.
- Find out what other consumers are saying. Check BBB Scam Tracker and do an internet search on the breeder’s or organization's name.
