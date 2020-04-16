It's the new social media trend; post your senior picture to support the graduating class of 2020. However, the Better Business Beau is warning that could be an invitation for hackers to steal your information.
The BBB says hackers and scammers can search these posts and gather your name, the name of your high school and your graduation year. That information is often used as answers to online security questions.
The BBB says to think twice about what you are posting on social media. Even if you think it’s just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else.
BBB has the following tips to keep you safe on social media:
Resist the temptation to play along. While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it.
Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.
Change security questions/settings. If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.
