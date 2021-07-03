As travel restrictions become more lax and summer vacations start to look like a real possibility again, would-be travelers are likely out looking for the best deals on flights.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers are just as excited about summer travel as you are.
The BBB said they are receiving reports of scammers using fake travel websites to sell non-existent airfare to unsuspecting tourists.
These websites might look legit, and even send a confirmation email after the purchase is made, but you won't be flying anywhere.
Some report receiving a call after buying a ticket, telling them they need to pay additional fees to confirm their flights.
Here's some tips from the BBB on how to avoid air travel scams:
- Do your research. If you come across a company you haven’t dealt with before, research it before making any purchases. Look on BBB.org for reviews and feedback from previous customers.
- Double check the URL before you enter personal and payment information.It can be easy to click on a sponsored ad or imposter website without noticing. Before you enter any sensitive information, double check that you are on the right website and that the link is secure. (Secure links start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase page. Learn more at BBB.org/BBBSecure.)
- Be wary of third-party websites. Some websites appear to offer a legitimate service but are only fronts for a scam. Be suspicious of websites with no working customer service number and no physical address. Typos and grammatical errors can be indications of a scammer’s handiwork, too.
- Make online purchases with your credit card. Fraudulent charges made on a credit card can usually be disputed, whereas that might not be the case with other payment methods. Unfortunately, there is no way to get back the personal information you may have shared.