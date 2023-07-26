SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One woman was hospitalized after she was struck by her friend's car as they attempted to stop someone they thought was stealing a vehicle on Sunday.
On July 23, first responders arrived at a house on east 8th Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. after a caller reported a woman had been run over by a vehicle. As Spokane Valley firefighters provided medical aid, deputies began investigating the events leading up to the incident.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, they learned from those involved that the woman and her friend believed there was a stolen vehicle at the residence and decided to drive to the area in their Subaru and find it.
When they arrived, they saw the presumed stolen vehicle in a driveway with a woman in the passenger seat. They pulled their Subaru up to try and block in the vehicle to prevent it from leaving. The woman in the allegedly stolen vehicle then climbed over into the driver's seat, locked the doors, and started the engine.
The Subaru's passenger armed herself with a baseball bat and left the vehicle, leaping onto the hood of the other vehicle. However, she fell back and was struck by her friend driving the Subaru as she pulled into the driveway. The allegedly stolen vehicle then drove away from the scene.
Deputies checked the allegedly stolen vehicle's license plate and found it was not reported stolen.
One of the women in the Subaru provided the name of the person she believed owned the vehicle. The actual owner's name matched, except for a slight difference in spelling and a significant age difference, which investigators believe indicated the registered owner might be a younger family member of the person the women believed owned the car.
The two women did not provide specific information for way they believed the car was stolen, nor did they say why they didn't report the information to authorities instead of responding themselves.
The injured woman was transported to hospital for treatment. SCSO said she was seriously injured, but was listed in stable condition later.
Neither the woman nor the presumed stolen vehicle she drove away in were located, and investigators are not seeking her out at this time.
SCSO asks residents not to take matters into your own hands, both for your own personal safety and to avoid potential legal trouble. Instead, they urge you to report the crime with details of the incident, including license plate numbers, descriptions of possible suspects, direction of travel, and other pertinent information.
"Be a good witness," they urged. "In this incident, with the limited information provided, there was no known reason for the females to interject themselves into a situation they believed involved an occupied stolen vehicle. Nor should one of them, armed with a baseball bat, try to confront a person in a perceived stolen car while jumping on the hood, placing herself in harm’s way."
To report potential criminal activity, call 911 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233.