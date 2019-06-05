"Be kind, you matter" CdA elementary student hands out more than 800 kindness cards

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Sweet summertime, right around the corner.
The students in Elizabeth Smith’s fifth grade class at Ramsey Elementary are anxious, Wednesday is yearbook-signing day, but for Ike Johnson, this day is about giving back.
“I wanted to leave Ramsey by handing out these cards to make kids happy,” Ike said.
Little laminated with love cards have a little message for his classmates bearing for simple words: be kind, you matter.
His goal is to spread positivity and kindness, but this isn’t the first time he’s done something like this.
“He's brought in little kindness words for others in the class and he'll just pass them out randomly,” Smith said.
This labor of love isn’t just for his classmates, Ike passed them out to students and teachers in the hallway, and even staff inside the front office received the note.
Ike and his mother, Cassie, made close to 800 of those little cards to give to students, teachers, and staff to show that they do matter.
"It could make somebody's day, could make somebody's week, it could make somebody's year," Cassie, "just a smile, one little difference."
As Ike’s elementary career closes, he hopes to have made an impact on at least one person.
“There's just a lot of negativity around the world and we're just trying to spread a lot of kindness,” Ike said.