OLYMPIA - Governor Jay Inslee took time to address protests that have taken place across Washington state following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In a press conference Wednesday, June 3, Inslee separated the peaceful efforts of protesters from the violent acts of others who he said exploited the events to loot and create violence. He urged people to not diminish the message of racial justice that is needed in society in the wake of the chaos some created.
Inslee continued to say that society needs more than just law enforcement reform to address racial inequality. He said issues like food insecurity, education, health care and housing need to also be addressed.
"We have a moment of potential positive change as we grapple with centuries of racial inequity," he said.
The Governor also addressed concerns about lack of social distancing during protests. He acknowledged the First Amendment right to protest, but he said he is hopeful that people are continuing to wear masks and distance themselves as much as possible while doing so. He added that he had seen encouraging numbers of people in Seattle wearing face coverings while protesting.
Inslee also highlighted the continuing efforts to move the state forward in its efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted that the fast majority of Washington counties have now either entered Phase 2 or have applied to enter a modified phase. Some counties may even be able to enter into Phase 3 by Friday, June 5.
"Be peaceful, demand change and wash your hands:" Inslee concluded by saying.
