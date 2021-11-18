We are under a Winter Weather Advisory for the Spokane/CDA metro area, the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, and the Cascade valleys through 10 AM Friday.
Snow accumulations are not expected to be significant, with 1-3" of snow for areas at 2000 feet (Spokane/CDA), 2-4" for areas above 2000 feet.
Timing and temperatures will most definitely play a role in how this all plays out as there is a lot of uncertainty on where the rain/snow line will set up as this system moves through. Drivers should be prepared for winter travel and slower than average drive times for your Friday morning commute. We will see a transition to mainly rain by Friday afternoon before clearing out overnight Friday into Saturday.
We will see patchy fog for the weekend, otherwise Saturday and Sunday look relatively quiet with seasonable temperatures in the upper 30's and overnight lows in the upper 20's.