Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Snow will be heavy at times across the cascades, leading to winter driving conditions in the mountain passes. There is a winter weather advisory in place for the Cascades through early tomorrow morning, with 8-16" of new snow expected above 3500 feet and 1-4" at the valley floors. 

We catch a brief break mid-week, before our next round of storms rolls in Thursday, bringing another round of valley rain and mountain snow to the Pacific northwest that will continue on and off through the weekend. 

In case you were wondering...the average first snowfall of an inch or more is November 16th for Spokane! 

