SPOKANE, Wash. - You're probably reading this and saying, "Hey, I know about Halloween safety and the importance of being seen, yada yada yada," but Halloween truly is the deadliest day of the year when it comes to children getting hit by cars.
The Washington Post cites data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, clearly showing a spike in fatal child pedestrian collisions in the past 15 years on Halloween.
Which is why the point of this is to remind you and really drive home the importance of not only making sure your kids are seen, but that you're aware while driving as children are out trick-or-treating.
It may seem like common sense, but sometimes seeing is believing. We set up four very crude interpretations of children dressing up on Halloween with varying degrees of brightness in their costumes. We then turned off the lights in our parking garage to simulate what motorists might see while driving around this Halloween.
Obviously, even though I knew they were there, the stand-in with darker clothing was harder to spot and the video above clearly shows how quickly an inattentive driver could hit a child under low-light circumstances.
You might be saying, "Cory, I don't want to compromise the authenticity of my Batman costume. Batman isn't concerned about reflective safety so he can be seen at night. He is the Dark Knight after all!"
And that's true and I get that. However, one thing Batman probably does have in his utility belt is a flashlight, maybe a glow stick. Maybe a headlamp. The point is, find a way to tie in some kind of illuminating or reflective gear into your child's costume, because on the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrian fatalities, it could save their life.
Safety here goes both ways, too. Parents, it's important to teach your children to be aware of cars as they head out to get candy. Working together, drivers and pedestrians can help reduce the number of senseless collisions that happen every year on Halloween.
Additional safety tips for this Halloween:
- Make sure you can be seen in your costume. Get a flashlight, a glow stick, a headlamp, reflective tape. Something that helps make you more visible to drivers at night. And never assume right-of-way. Just because one car stops, doesn't mean that others will do the same.
- Always travel in groups.
- Only go to homes with a porch light on.
- Never enter a home or car for a treat.
- Choose costumes that are flame resistant.
- Consider makeup instead of masks.
- Make sure your children know how to call 911.
- Wait to eat candy until it's been checked and sorted at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.