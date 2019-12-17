Winter means fewer daylight hours, more precipitation and fog, so the Pullman Police Department are offering tips on how to make sure you are seen in low visibility conditions.
The Pullman Police Department said pedestrians should make an effort to wear bright colors and reflective clothing or accessories when walking.
"Always make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the roadway," Pullman Police wrote on Facebook. "Having the right-of-way won't save you from serious injury or death.
For Bicyclists, they said that bikes should have equipped reflectors with headlights and taillights.
Finally for drivers, Pullman Police said to always drive with headlights on in low lights, wet or fogy conditions.
"By being mindful of ourselves and others, we can help to reduce the number of unnecessary collisions," Pullman Police wrote on Facebook.
