The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a cash reward for information after a bear cub was poached near Chewelah.
The incident was believed to have happened around Friday, May 10. The cub was found by a U.S. Fish & Wildlife officer off Sand Canyon Rd. near Chewelah.
WDFW says this incident is illegal for several reasons; it is illegal to shoot bear cubs, it is outside the normal bear-hunting season, and wasting harvested animals is also against the law.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call WDFW Enforcement Officer Doug King at 509-936-2192. Charges must be brought against a suspect in this case in order for informants to receive reward money.