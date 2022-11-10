SPOKANE, Wash - A bear has been euthanized in the Northwood community of Spokane.
It comes after the bear attacked livestock and rummaged through garbage in the neighborhood, but the big question tonight is why did the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife euthanize the bear.
The department says that after a bear becomes habituated in a community, it makes it difficult to relocate the animal. they say they’re likely to return to civilization and repeat their habits, but some residents in Northwood say killing the bear was an extreme response.
“I wish it didn't come to that. I wish we could’ve tried to trap him and relocate him,” Katie Lapoint, a Northwood resident said.
Although she’s sad the bear was killed. she says it’s probably a good thing that the bear was removed from the area.
“He could’ve hurt somebody. He could’ve hurt a kid. There were a lot of people who were scared and people don’t act with common sense when they’re scared so it was probably smart to get him out of here,” Lapoint said.
The bear had been around the neighborhood for the past couple of weeks. It even drew a lot of attention on social media, some dubbed him ‘Steve DaBearr.’
Staci Lehman, the communications manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, says the bear had gotten into garbage and a few chicken coops.
Some in the area said that the bear wasn’t a threat to people, but according to Lehman, once the bear runs out of easy food, it could potentially get aggressive with humans.
“We had heard about that bear in Leavenworth that attacked a woman recently. I’m not saying that this is the same case, but this is what can happen,” Lehman said.
Even though the bear could’ve become a threat later on, Lehman tells KHQ it’s still a hard decision to euthanize any animal.
“We hate doing it. Nobody likes killing anything at the Depart of Fish and Wildlife, but it comes down to public safety and it’s a decision we have to make,” Lehman said.
Some neighbors in Northwood are relieved that the bear is gone tonight, but others, like Lapoint are upset.
“I’m sad he got killed. I think it was a lot of hysteria that led to that,” Lapoint said.
The department of fish and wildlife encourages people to avoid making contact with wild animals. they also say the public should avoid taking selfies with animals.